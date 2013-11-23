Jay Z Wants You To Buy $US1,000 T-Shirts And Other Ridiculous Items In His New Barneys Collection [PHOTOS]

Despite some controversy, Jay Z moved forward with his “New York Holiday” collection for Barneys and it debuted this week.

The collection of clothing and accessories chosen by the rapper and retailer is meant to “bring together the art, the fashion, the industry … the very energy New York was built on.”

We’ll give Jay credit for donating 100% of sales to his charity, the Shawn Carter Foundation, but the items he has curated would look simply ridiculous on 99% of the general population.

And before you buy those leather jogging shorts, $US1,000 T-shirt, or that vinyl tie, just remember — “Due to the exclusivity of these limited edition items, all sales are final. No returns or exchanges.”

Now, let’s take a look at what Jay Z wants you to be wearing this holiday season.

Welcome to “A New York Holiday”!

Need a leather “mixed exotics” baseball cap? It will only set you back $US875.

How about $US675 plain black sunglasses?

Or this $US750 Balmain T-SHIRT that looks like it came from Michael Jackson’s garage sale?

What about this Balmain T-shirt could possibly cost $US995?

Uh oh, $2,590 LEATHER BOXING SHORTS? Embroidered with gold cross things?? Were these Kanye’s idea?

A $US560 vinyl coated tie — just what Dad always wanted!

Everyone needs a $US1,275 fleece hoodie, right? Those leather cutouts are totally worth it.

$150 perfumed with Jay Z’s name on it? Only worth it if the scent attracts your very own Beyoncé.

And everyone needs a $US695 cashmere ski mask that makes you look like a bank robber.

But Jay Z did get Beyoncé to try it on …

As well as this $US2,295 Moncler leather sleeve puffer varsity jacket. And nothing says love like a $US12,500 New York City Ring.

We didn’t even show you all of the crazy items currently for sale on the Barneys website. To see Jay Z’s full collection, click here >

