Jay Z's 'Picasso Baby' Performance Art Music Video Will Premiere On HBO

Jay Z performed the track to one person at a time for six hours.

Fresh off his video-diary-like promotional campaign for “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” Jay Z gets even more vulnerable in a music video for “Picasso Baby.”



In an empty white room at the Pace Gallery in Chelsea, Jay Z performed the track over and over for six hours, according to art critic Jerry Saltz, who was in attendance.

The rapper sang one-at-a-time to individuals and pairs he pulled from the small audience. Cameras rolled during the marathon serenading session, and voila, art.

“Concerts are pretty much performance art,” Jay Z said in the teaser, released over the weekend. “The smaller venue is a bit more intimate so you feel the energy of the people.”

Alan Cumming, Judd Apatow, and artist Marina Abramovic were in attendance.

The video premieres August 2 on HBO after his appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Wife Beyonce teamed up with the network earlier this year for her documentary, “Life Is But a Dream.”

Watch the teaser for hubby Hova’s video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.