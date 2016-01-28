Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal accidentally leaked Rihanna's new album

JP Yim/Getty Images Rihanna won’t be happy about her album leaking.

Tidal, the music streaming service owned by Jay Z, accidentally published Rihanna’s new album “ANTI” hours before it was meant to be released, The Verge reports.

Tidal eventually realised the mistake and took ANTI down again, then re-uploaded it at the scheduled time late on Wednesday night.

ANTI was meant to go live at midnight as part of a deal that gave Tidal exclusive rights to the album for a week before it became available on services like iTunes and Spotify.

Tidal is focused on appealing to artists in order to convince them to bring exclusive content to the platform. The service is owned by a selection of big-name musicians including Jay Z, Rihanna, and Kanye West.

But album leaks will cause artists to think twice before signing exclusivity deals with Tidal. If the platform leaks albums before they’re meant to be released, then musicians may choose to bring their work to Apple or Spotify first.

Tidal has seen a string of blunders and high-profile departures in the months since it was relaunched. The service has lost two CEOs, its chief investment officer, the US marketing manager, and the senior vice president of label and artist relations. And earlier in January it accidentally took money from former customers who had cancelled their subscriptions.

Business Insider contacted Tidal for comment on the album leak and will update this post if it responds.

