Jay-Z's Beef With The 40/40 Club Chef Is Over Chicken Wings

Ain’t no thing … but a chicken wing.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yesterday, we told you Jay-Z was suing the former chef of his 40/40 club for $1.5 million, but the exact reason was unknown. Well, now the New York Post is reporting that the reason was .. chicken wings.



When chef Mike Shand left the club, he reportedly took with him the recipes to several menu items, including the chicken wings, leading to the lawsuit.

The Post says Shand “happily handed over all his recipes” except his spice mix for the wings.

“The spice-mix recipe that Mike developed is his own recipe,” Shand’s lawyer Vik Pawar told the Post. “40/40 terminated him, then had the audacity to sue him for his recipes. He gave them all apart from this spice mix because it is his own. Mike had a wonderful relationship with Jay-Z and Beyonce for many years.”

We need to try these $1.5 million wings!

