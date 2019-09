Update: Abramovich’s rep contacted us and says this receipt is in no way linked to him.



Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich was eating at Nello’s in NYC this weekend and racked up a $47,221.09 bill with 39 items, including two bottles of Cristal Rose totalling $10,000. Check the receipt out for yourself. (via Julia Segal)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.