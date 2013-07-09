Jay-Z Is Flooding Twitter With An Onslaught Of Random Tweets

JAY Z and Samsung celebrate the release of Magna Carta Holy Grail, available now for Samsung Galaxy Owners.

Normally, Jay-Z is relatively quiet on social media, but today the rapper is flooding Twitter.



He rapper began using the social media platform to discuss his new album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” with fans.

The conversation has since turned into a bizarre retweet smorgasburg of random tweets from fans along with replies to questions of all sorts.

What’s the deal?

Tomorrow marks the actual release of the rapper’s new album.

Three weeks ago, Jay-Z made a surprise announcement in an NBA playoff commercial that he would drop a new album July 4. The first million Samsung Galaxy owners to claim the album through a special app would receive his 12th solo venture free of charge 72 hours before it became publicly available.

Here are a few gems so far from Jay-Z.

Hov has a sense of humour:

RT @KuntyeWest What’s your favourite Britney Spears song @S_C_[Toxic.. jamming my G] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

RT @LosOD If Jesus loves me, jayz will respond to my tweet [Jesus loves you..and Hova and Yesus.] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

RT @Only1Chrissy Jay-Z is definitely not doing all this tweeting [wrong, don’t worry it won’t be the last time you are #mylaugh] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

RT @_VintageVisual LOOOOOOLLL who is in charge of Jay-Z’s tweets????? I am dying right now *Jay-Z laugh [well I am of course..FACTS only..] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

RT @TheWoundGod I still don’t know the difference between a 4.0 and a 4.6 please help [Come on my G help me help you I’ll give u another go] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

RT @Verneeee Gotta troll Jay-Z till he replies and I faint. [I suggest a well placed pillow for impact] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

RT @OhSoZeee Jay Z is responding to the most random tweets right now [word. my laugh] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

RT @Timberflake27 Mr. Jay z what’s your favourite cereal? [cap’n crunch growing up. I haven’t had cereal in a bit #factsonly] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

