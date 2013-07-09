Jay-Z Is Flooding Twitter With An Onslaught Of Random Tweets

Normally, Jay-Z is relatively quiet on social media, but today the rapper is flooding Twitter.

He rapper began using the social media platform to discuss his new album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” with fans.

The conversation has since turned into a bizarre retweet smorgasburg of random tweets from fans along with replies to questions of all sorts.

What’s the deal?

Tomorrow marks the actual release of the rapper’s new album. 

Three weeks ago, Jay-Z made a surprise announcement in an NBA playoff commercial that he would drop a new album July 4. The first million  Samsung Galaxy owners to claim the album through a special app would receive his 12th solo venture free of charge 72 hours before it became publicly available.

Here are a few gems so far from Jay-Z. 

Hov has a sense of humour:

