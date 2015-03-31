Jay Z has persuaded the biggest names in music to star in the first ad for his new streaming site

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here is the first ad for Jay Z’s recently acquired and soon-to-be-relaunched music streaming service, Tidal.

He has managed to persuade some of the biggest names in music to support it: Kanye West, Daft Punk, Rihanna, Usher, Arcade Fire, Calvin Harris, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna, to name a few.

Not only do they star in the video, but Jay Z’s music pals have also changed their display pictures on Twitter to a light cyan-blue, and have posted messages of support for the music platform ahead of its formal relaunch on Monday night.

Together, we can turn the tide and make music history. Start by turning your profile picture blue. #TIDALforALL

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 30, 2015

Then, later on Monday, many of the celebrities lending out their support tweeted out the first Tidal promotional video (under Jay Z’s ownership) at the same time.

That’s a major feat from Tidal and Jay Z: To get all the biggest names in music (and their managers, labels, and their other “people”) to co-ordinate on marketing activity — Beyoncé hasn’t even tweeted since 2013 and her profile has been turned cyan-blue too.

The video appears to have been shot at a secret industry meeting Jay-Z held with the pop stars, music executives, and lawyers at The Fig House in Los Angeles earlier this month.

It demonstrates the massive clout Jay Z has in the music industry. Tidal may have just 35,000 paying users (small fry compared with Spotify, which has 15 million paying users), but by bringing on board the music industry’s A-List, Tidal already has a seriously competitive brand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.