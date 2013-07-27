Jay-Z Surprises Beyoncé By Running On Stage And Giving Her A Kiss During Concert

Aly Weisman

Beyoncé was in the middle of a Mrs. Carter concert performance Thursday night when all of a sudden Jay-Z ran on-stage and surprised his awe-struck wife with a hug and kiss.

And the crowd went wild. Watch below:

Beyoncé posted photos from the surprise smooch on her “I AM” Tumblr. She looked a little taken aback at first:

But quickly embraced her superstar husband:

He was only on stage for a few seconds before leaving Beyoncé to finish her show:

