Jay-Z Surprises Beyoncé By Running On Stage And Giving Her A Kiss During Concert

Beyoncé was in the middle of a Mrs. Carter concert performance Thursday night when all of a sudden Jay-Z ran on-stage and surprised his awe-struck wife with a hug and kiss.
And the crowd went wild. Watch below:
Beyoncé posted photos from the surprise smooch on her “I AM” Tumblr. She looked a little taken aback at first:
But quickly embraced her superstar husband:
He was only on stage for a few seconds before leaving Beyoncé to finish her show:
