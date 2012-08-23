Jay-Z Sues 40/40 Club Chef For $1.5 Million

Getty



Jay-Z isn’t pleased with the food at his revamped 40/40 club.The hip-hop mogul and his partner Juan Perez are suing the music mogul’s former personal cook-turned-40/40 club head chef Mike Shand for $1.5 million, according to The New York Post.

Jay-Z hired Shand to improve the club’s menu for the $10 million reopening in January this year.

According to the suit, Shand “failed to perform on significant aspects” of an agreement to improve the food at the club, which lost “good will” and profits as a result.

Shand’s lawyer Vik Pawar said, “Mike’s a great chef, and it is unclear why 40/40 would contemplate a lawsuit against him. Nevertheless, we will respond accordingly when he gets served with the complaint.”

As for the retooled menu, 40/40’s website shows interesting items such as king crab sliders and chocolate filled sweet potato doughnuts—apparently not Jay-Z’s favourites.

