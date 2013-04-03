Jay-Z Started A Sports Agency And Signed Robinson Cano As His First Client

Jay-Z’s new sports agency, Roc Nation Sports, has signed New York Yankees second-baseman Robinson Cano, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports.



The agency isn’t independent yet. According to Rovell, Cano will be represented by the baseball arm of CAA — one of the biggest firms in sports.

Cano will be a free agent after this season, and he is expected to get a monster deal. Right now he’s in the final year of a six-year, $57 million contract, but that salary should go up significantly when he hits the market next winter.

He was previously represented by Scott Boras.

It’s unclear what role Jay-Z will play in this new venture. Rovell says he wants to become a certified agent. But to do that in basketball he’d have to give up his ownership stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s also unclear what the revenue split between Roc Nation and CAA will be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.