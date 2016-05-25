Jay Z finally addressed Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' rumours with a sly new song

Jay Z and Beyoncé prefer to confront rumours via their music, and that’s exactly how Jay has responded to his wife’s latest album seemingly about his infidelity.

A month after Beyoncé released the “visual album” “Lemonade,” with its coded references to late-night cheating and “Becky with the good hair,” Jay Z has a verse about it in a new remix of Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up.” The track came out Wednesday after making its debut at Yankee Stadium.

You can read the full lyrics over at Genius, but here’s the relevant part of his verse:

You know you made it when the fact

Your marriage made it is worth millions

Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is

Survival of the littest

Jay saying his marriage “made it” confirms what most people got from the closing tracks of “Lemonade,” which are about healing the wounds in a marriage and staying together.

But his lyrics aren’t just a sly nod to his wife’s project, but also to the well-known line by Guru on Gang Starr’s 1992 classic “DWYCK”:

Lemonade was a popular drink and it still is

I get more props and stunts than Bruce Willis

Humorously, as Genius points out, Guru was “wasted” the night he recorded that line, and seems to have improvised it on the spot. DJ Premier said, “He was just all over the place. We were like, ‘His verse is the weakest.’ And now when you hear it, everybody loves it!”

You can listen to the new “All the Way Up” remix with Jay Z on Tidal only.

