Report: Jay-Z Is Looking To Give Up His Share Of The Brooklyn Nets So He Can Become An NBA Agent

Al Bello/Getty ImagesJay-Z has started the process of divesting his ownership share in the Brooklyn Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! reports.



The rapper wants to get officially certified as an agent, and he has to give up his stake in the Nets if he wants to do that.

Last week Jay-Z announced last week that he has started a sports agency called Roc Nation Sports. The firm is currently partnered with CAA, meaning agents from CAA will actually rep Roc Nation players.

Even though Jay-Z is a big part of the branding of the Brooklyn Nets, his ownership stake is less than one per cent, Wojnarowski reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.