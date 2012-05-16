US

Jay-Z Says He Supports Gay Marriage

Aly Weisman

Not only does Jay-Z believe President Barack Obama‘s recent endorsement of gay marriage was “the right thing to do,” the 42-year-old rapper also says “You choose to love whoever you love … It’s no different than discriminating against blacks. It’s discrimination, plain and simple.”

Watch Jay’s full CNN interview below.


