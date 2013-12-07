Jay Z's 'Blunder' With Robinson Cano's Contract Actually Turned Out To Be A Genius Move

Earlier today Jay Z was roundly criticised when it appeared that talks broke down with the Seattle Mariners over Robinson Cano. But what appeared to be a blunder actually turned out to be a genius move and Cano ended up with a bigger contract.

Robinson Cano did not get the $US300 million contract he was seeking at the start of the off-season. But agreeing to a 10-year, $US240 million contract with the Mariners has to be seen as a victory for Cano, Jay Z, and his fledgling sports agency, Roc Nation Sports as Cano got an extra $US15 million from the Mariners when it looked like they might have to settle for the $US170 million offer from the Yankees.

The Mariners thought they had a deal with Cano for nine years and $US225 million. But talks broke down when Jay Z asked for more money. A source with the Mariners told the New York Daily News that the negotiations appeared to be off, and they would not sign Cano.

After that report, the criticism and the jokes directed at Jay Z came fast as the rookie sports agent was blamed for costing his agent as much as $US55 million. However, in the end, Jay Z’s surprise move was brilliant and the biggest winner may be his agency.

Cano may no longer be able to play under the bright lights of New York. But he receives the 10-year deal he was looking for and an extra $US15 million. In addition, Roc Nation Sports got a contract that few thought was possible.

Other star athletes were almost certainly paying close attention to these negotiations and they had to like what they saw.

