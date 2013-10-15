Jay Z Rode The Subway To A Concert With Coldplay's Chris Martin And Timbaland

Jay Z doesn’t need to show up to his concerts in style.

On Saturday, HOV along with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and rapper Timbaland took the London tube to the O2 Arena surprising many unsuspecting fans along the way.

A lot of people shared photos of the trio on social media.

Here are a few shots of the crew.

Twitter user @NFox_5 said the crew were spotted at the Waterloo station.

Here’s another shot:

Jigga, Timberland and Chris Martin getting the tube to Jay-Z’s show like its naaaarrrfing… pic.twitter.com/dJtHsKUVoI

— Rick James (@RICK_the_CHIP) October 12, 2013

And here they are on the train:

Jay Z’s no stranger to taking public transportation to one of his gigs.

Just last year, he rode the New York City subway to attend his own concert in Brooklyn.

