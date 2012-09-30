Jay-Z Returns To Brooklyn For First Concert In The New Barclays centre

Photo: Gett-

With his superstar wife Beyoncé cheering him on, Jay-Z returned to his hometown of Brooklyn Friday night for a concert to open the new Barclays centre Arena.”I’ve been on many stages, been all around the world .. Nothing feels like tonight,” the rapper told the crowd.



Jay-Z is a partial owner of the NBA’s Nets, who left New Jersey to play in Brooklyn’s new Barclays venue–where Jay is set to perform seven more shows.

Watch Jay-Z open Friday’s concert:



Now watch his ending encore:





