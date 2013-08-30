Jay Z Releases 'Holy Grail' Music Video On Facebook To Reach Larger Audience

Facebook/Jay Z Jay Z dropped ‘Holy Grail’ music video on Facebook for the first 24 hours of its availability.

Jay Z just dropped the Justin Timberlake-assisted music video for “Holy Grail,”becoming the first major artist to release a music video exclusively on Facebook.

In the video, Jay Z paces in an abandoned mansion while watching footage of a Mike Tyson match, being displayed on televisions stacked on televisions. Then he hangs out in an emptied swimming pool and on a four-post bed.

In JT’s verse, the former ‘NSYNC singer weaves between women wearing white sheets writing in chairs.

The video was uploaded to the Hov’s Facebook page at noon, and within two hours, garnered 23,000 likes and 18,000 shares.

Jay Z has 17 million fans on Facebook, and choosing that social platform to host the video — for the first 24 hours of its availability — allows him to engage them and potentially their networks.

“What we’re doing with Jay Z today is really exciting and we think emblematic of the evolution of music and how musicians can connect with their fans,” Nick Grudin, head of content partnerships for Facebook, told Billboard. “And we think that is particularly evident in Jay Z’s approach here, which will really allow him to go direct to a massive and instant global audience.”

Watch the music video below. NSFW due to language.

