Jay Z released a new version of a diss track hitting out at Spotify, Apple and Google

James Cook
Jay ZTheo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

Jay Z has released a new version of a track that hits out at rival streaming services from Apple, Google and Spotify.

The track, “Stream of Consciousness,” was performed live as part of a concert in New York that Jay Z held for users of his newly launched music streaming service Tidal.

In his live show, Jay Z criticised Spotify and Apple for allegedly hoarding money, and also accused YouTube of being a “culprit.”

Now, Jay Z has officially released that track on Tidal, re-recording the song and adding a backing track.

Fittingly, the track is only available to people who have paid for a Tidal account. But here are the lyrics:

I don’t need no middleman to talk to my n — -s

I understand if you don’t understand, I figure I’m Jigga

That’s where we differ

I take what’s mine, you accept what they they give you, I get you

I don’t take no check, I take my respect

Pharrell even told me go with the safest bet

Jimmy Iovine on for the safety net

Google dangled round a crazy check

I feel like YouTube is the biggest culprit

They pay you a tenth of what you supposed to get

You know n — -s die for equal pay right?

You know when I work I ain’t your slave right?

You know I ain’t shucking and jiving and high-fiving, and you know this ain’t back in the days right?

Well I can’t tell, how the way they killed Freddie Grey right?

Shot down Mike Brown, how they did Tray right?

I hear choking n — -s,

We gon’ turn style, I ain’t your token n — -.

You know I came in this game independent?

Tidal, my own label, same difference

Oh, n — as is sceptical when it’s their own sh-t

You bought nine iPhones and Steve Jobs is rich

Phil Knight worth trillions, you still bought them kicks

Spotify is nine billion, they ain’t say sh-t

Lucy you got some splainin’ to do

The only one they hatin’ on look the same as you

That’s cool, I know they tryin’ to bamboozle you

Spendin’ millions on me to try to confuse you

I had to talk to myself, ain’t nothing new to you

Oh well, politics as usual.

NOW WATCH: Here’s what happens when you drop an Apple Watch face down on cement

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.