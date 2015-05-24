Jay Z released a new version of a diss track hitting out at Spotify, Apple and Google

Jay Z has released a new version of a track that hits out at rival streaming services from Apple, Google and Spotify.

The track, “Stream of Consciousness,” was performed live as part of a concert in New York that Jay Z held for users of his newly launched music streaming service Tidal.

In his live show, Jay Z criticised Spotify and Apple for allegedly hoarding money, and also accused YouTube of being a “culprit.”

Now, Jay Z has officially released that track on Tidal, re-recording the song and adding a backing track.

Fittingly, the track is only available to people who have paid for a Tidal account. But here are the lyrics:

I don’t need no middleman to talk to my n — -s I understand if you don’t understand, I figure I’m Jigga That’s where we differ I take what’s mine, you accept what they they give you, I get you I don’t take no check, I take my respect Pharrell even told me go with the safest bet Jimmy Iovine on for the safety net Google dangled round a crazy check I feel like YouTube is the biggest culprit They pay you a tenth of what you supposed to get You know n — -s die for equal pay right? You know when I work I ain’t your slave right? You know I ain’t shucking and jiving and high-fiving, and you know this ain’t back in the days right? Well I can’t tell, how the way they killed Freddie Grey right? Shot down Mike Brown, how they did Tray right? I hear choking n — -s, We gon’ turn style, I ain’t your token n — -. You know I came in this game independent? Tidal, my own label, same difference Oh, n — as is sceptical when it’s their own sh-t You bought nine iPhones and Steve Jobs is rich Phil Knight worth trillions, you still bought them kicks Spotify is nine billion, they ain’t say sh-t Lucy you got some splainin’ to do The only one they hatin’ on look the same as you That’s cool, I know they tryin’ to bamboozle you Spendin’ millions on me to try to confuse you I had to talk to myself, ain’t nothing new to you Oh well, politics as usual.

