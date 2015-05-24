Jay Z released a new version of a diss track hitting out at Spotify, Apple and Google

Jay Z has released a new version of a track that hits out at rival streaming services from Apple, Google and Spotify.
The track, “Stream of Consciousness,” was performed live as part of a concert in New York that Jay Z held for users of his newly launched music streaming service Tidal.
In his live show, Jay Z criticised Spotify and Apple for allegedly hoarding money, and also accused YouTube of being a “culprit.”
Now, Jay Z has officially released that track on Tidal, re-recording the song and adding a backing track.
Fittingly, the track is only available to people who have paid for a Tidal account. But here are the lyrics:
I don’t need no middleman to talk to my n — -s
I understand if you don’t understand, I figure I’m Jigga
That’s where we differ
I take what’s mine, you accept what they they give you, I get you
I don’t take no check, I take my respect
Pharrell even told me go with the safest bet
Jimmy Iovine on for the safety net
Google dangled round a crazy check
I feel like YouTube is the biggest culprit
They pay you a tenth of what you supposed to get
You know n — -s die for equal pay right?
You know when I work I ain’t your slave right?
You know I ain’t shucking and jiving and high-fiving, and you know this ain’t back in the days right?
Well I can’t tell, how the way they killed Freddie Grey right?
Shot down Mike Brown, how they did Tray right?
I hear choking n — -s,
We gon’ turn style, I ain’t your token n — -.
You know I came in this game independent?
Tidal, my own label, same difference
Oh, n — as is sceptical when it’s their own sh-t
You bought nine iPhones and Steve Jobs is rich
Phil Knight worth trillions, you still bought them kicks
Spotify is nine billion, they ain’t say sh-t
Lucy you got some splainin’ to do
The only one they hatin’ on look the same as you
That’s cool, I know they tryin’ to bamboozle you
Spendin’ millions on me to try to confuse you
I had to talk to myself, ain’t nothing new to you
Oh well, politics as usual.
