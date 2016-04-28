Jay Z is 'fully supportive' of Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' and what it says about him

Since it aired on HBO last Saturday, everyone can’t seem to stop talking about the visually stunning and emotionally charged visual album “Lemonade” by Beyoncé.

A big reason for that is many believe the whole album is an hour-long examination of the infidelity of her husband, Jay Z, and their marital troubles.

Now in a lengthy piece by E! on why Beyoncé made “Lemonade,” an insider told the network that Jay Z was well aware of the album and its content.

“He is fully supportive. He understands the reasoning,” the insider source told E!. “This is part of the process of being transparent. And they have healed. He has been very humble about the experience. Beyoncé is the love of his life and he will do what it takes.”

The story notes, according to insiders, that Jay Z knew all the songs and approved them before the release.

In regards to the cheating implications, a source told E!, “Jay is all about self-expression, so he gets it.”

“Lemonade” chronicles the ups and downs of a relationship, starting off with rage and ending with forgiveness. The story points out that, following the HBO airing, Beyoncé celebrated with her family, including her husband at her side.

“When Beyoncé put this album together, she was aware of the message she was sending out,” an insider told E!. “She knew that people were going to dissect each word. Beyoncé wanted to connect with women’s emotions with this album.”

The visual album is currently available on iTunes and Tidal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.