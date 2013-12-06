Jay Z Ranks His Own Albums

Getty/Jason Kempin Jay Z celebrated his 44th birthday on Dec. 4.

It was Jay Z’s 44th birthday yesterday, and to celebrate, not only did the rapper go vegan with his wifeBeyoncé, he took to his website Life+Timesto rank all 12 of his studio albums.

Here are Jay Z’s rankings, best to worst, plus his added commentary:

Reasonable Doubt (Classic) The Blueprint (Classic) The Black Album (Classic) Vol. 2 (Classic) American Gangster (4 1/2, cohesive) Magna Carta (F—wit, Tom Ford, Oceans, Beach, On the Run, Grail) Vol. 1 (Sunshine kills this album…f—… Streets, Where I’m from, You Must Love Me…) BP3 (Sorry critics, it’s good. Empire (Gave Frank a run for his money)) Dynasty (Intro alone…) Vol. 3 (Pimp C verse alone… oh, So Ghetto) BP2 (Too many songs. F—ing Guru and Hip Hop, ha) Kingdom Come (First game back, don’t shoot me)

It’s no surprise that Hova’s first album, the 1996 “Reasonable Doubt,” earned top spot.

The rapper’s debut went platinum and ended up on Rolling Stone’s list of the ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ alongside 2003’s “The Black Album” and 2001’s “The Blueprint.”

And Jay’s most recent project? This year’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” came in at number six, also not too surprising considering the album’s mixed reviews.

(Pitchfork called it “weirdly distant and safe” while Rolling Stone says, “Even at his most checked-out, Jay-Z remains a great MC.”)

Do you agree with Jay Z’s ranking?

