Jay Z Says He'll Be A Good Sports Agent Because He Was A Drug Dealer

Jay Z is on the cover of Vanity Fair this month and the issue

features a big profile of the rapper/sports agent.

Jay Z, who sold his share of the Brooklyn Nets so he could start a sports agency, explains in the feature why he thinks he’ll be a great agent.

He told the author of the VF piece Lisa Robinson:

“I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer. To be in a drug deal, you need to know what you can spend, what you need to re-up. Or if you want to start some sort of barbershop or car wash — those were the businesses back then. Things you can get in easily to get out of [that] life. At some point, you have to have an exit strategy, because your window is very small; you’re going to get locked up or you’re going to die.”

Jay Z started his sports agency, Roc Nation, in April 2012, and he’s already signed some high profile athletes including Yankees player Robinson Cano, Giants receiver Victor Cruz, WNBA player Skylar Diggins, and perhaps his biggest client, NBA star Kevin Durant.

Jay Z also talks about Obama, his rough childhood, how he wined and dined Beyoncé, and how daughter Blue Ivy has changed his life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.