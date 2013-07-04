The Sweet Life Of Jay-Z: How The Hottest Agent In Sports Spends His $475 Million

Jay-Z’s newest venture is Roc Nation Sports, a sports agency that’s just four months old.



The agency has already signed stars like Robinson Cano and Kevin Durant, and Jay even ditched his stake in the Brooklyn Nets so he could represent basketball players.

Despite making waves as a “part owner” of the Nets, this agency will probably be his legacy in the sports world.

Jay is signing players who grew up idolizing him as both a rapper and a mogul. His lifestyle — the houses, hanging out with Obama, getting married to BEYONCE — makes him an aspirational figure for young athletes, and is a big part of his appeal as an agent.

