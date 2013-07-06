Jay-Z Mocks Miley Cyrus' Twerking On New Single

Jay-Z name checks Miley Cyrus on his new single ‘Somewhereinamerica.’

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus likes to twerk.



For those unfamiliar withe the dance moves, UrbanDictionary describes “twerking” as “The act of moving/ shaking ones a–/ buns/bottom/buttocks/bum-bum in a circular, up-and-down, and side-to-side motion. Basically a slutty dance. derived from strip clubs.”

And 20-year-old Cyrus is actually pretty good at it — or at least we thought.

In Jay-Z’s single “Somewhereinamerica” off his new album Magna Carta Holy Grail, the rapper seemingly mocks Miley for her skills.

Here’s the lyrics:

When I was talking Instagram/ Last thing you wanted was your picture snapped/ Feds still lurking/ They see I’m still putting work in/ Cause somewhereinamerica/ Miley Cyrus is still twerkin’, ha!

Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk/ Twerk, Miley, Miley, twerk/ Twerk, Twerk, Miley, Miley, Miley, twerk/ Twerk, yeah, ugh-huh/ Twerk, Miley, Miley, Miley/ Only in America.

Listen below:

But whether Jay-Z is mocking or praising Cyrus, the singer has one definite fan in Nicki Minaj.

“I love her Twerking moments. That’s what is is all about being an artist,” said Minaj. “She is so damn cute and down to earth. I really love her.”

As for Cyrus, she says she’s been working on her twerking for quite some time now.

“You can’t really explain [twerking],” she told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show. “It’s something that comes naturally … It’s a lot of booty action. I’ve been practicing probably for the past two years, in my own time in my living room.”

“I can’t believe how many people think I’m good at twerking — which is dope, ” Cyrus added. “Like my life goal has been accomplished.”

Watch Miley’s moves below and judge for yourselves:

