Jay-Z's Dropping A New Album July 4

Watch out Kanye.
Jay-Z announced he’s dropping a new album called Magna Carta Holy Grail this year.
Even more exciting? It’s coming out July 4.
Hov announced his 12th solo studio album during an unexpected 3-minute Samsung ad that aired last night during the NBA finals.
Jay-Z’s last solo album was 2009’s “The Blueprint 3.”
Check it out the ad below:
