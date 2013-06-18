Jay-Z's Dropping A New Album July 4

Watch out Kanye.



Jay-Z announced he’s dropping a new album called Magna Carta Holy Grail this year.

Even more exciting? It’s coming out July 4.

Hov announced his 12th solo studio album during an unexpected 3-minute Samsung ad that aired last night during the NBA finals.

Jay-Z’s last solo album was 2009’s “The Blueprint 3.”

Check it out the ad below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.