The Samsung App That Lets You Get Jay-Z's New Album For Free Is Available Right Now

APStarting today you can download the Jay-Z Magna Carta App through Google’s Play Store.
The app lets you access Jay-Z’s new album for free on July 4. That’s five days before its actual release in stores on July 9.
The app is part of a $5 million marketing deal with Samsung, and you can only download it if you have a Galaxy S III, Galaxy S4, or Galaxy Note II.
Only the first 1 million people will have access the album, so download it ASAP.
Here is Magna Carta Holy Grail’s official track list that was revealed via an in-app scavenger hunt:
- “Picasso Baby”
- “Heaven”
- “Versus”
- “Tom Ford”
- “Beach Is Better”
- “F—WithMeYouKnowIGotIt”
- “Oceans”
- “F.U.T.W.”
- “Part II (On The Run)”
- “BBC”
- “La Familia”
- “Jay-Z Blue”
- “Nickles & Dimes”
And here’s the commercial announcing Jay-Z’s deal with Samsung.
