The Samsung App That Lets You Get Jay-Z's New Album For Free Is Available Right Now

APStarting today you can download the Jay-Z Magna Carta App through Google’s Play Store.



The app lets you access Jay-Z’s new album for free on July 4. That’s five days before its actual release in stores on July 9.

The app is part of a $5 million marketing deal with Samsung, and you can only download it if you have a Galaxy S III, Galaxy S4, or Galaxy Note II.

Only the first 1 million people will have access the album, so download it ASAP.

Here is Magna Carta Holy Grail’s official track list that was revealed via an in-app scavenger hunt:

“Picasso Baby” “Heaven” “Versus” “Tom Ford” “Beach Is Better” “F—WithMeYouKnowIGotIt” “Oceans” “F.U.T.W.” “Part II (On The Run)” “BBC” “La Familia” “Jay-Z Blue” “Nickles & Dimes”

And here’s the commercial announcing Jay-Z’s deal with Samsung.

