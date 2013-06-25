The Samsung App That Lets You Get Jay-Z's New Album For Free Is Available Right Now

Kevin Smith

APStarting today you can download the Jay-Z Magna Carta App through Google’s Play Store.

The app lets you access Jay-Z’s new album for free on July 4. That’s five days before its actual release in stores on July 9.

The app is part of a $5 million marketing deal with Samsung, and you can only download it if you have a Galaxy S III, Galaxy S4, or Galaxy Note II. 

Only the first 1 million people will have access the album, so download it ASAP.

Here is Magna Carta Holy Grail’s official track list that was revealed via an in-app scavenger hunt:

  1. “Picasso Baby”
  2. “Heaven”
  3. “Versus”
  4. “Tom Ford”
  5. “Beach Is Better”
  6. “F—WithMeYouKnowIGotIt”
  7. “Oceans”
  8. “F.U.T.W.”
  9. “Part II (On The Run)”
  10. “BBC”
  11. “La Familia”
  12. “Jay-Z Blue”
  13. “Nickles & Dimes” 

And here’s the commercial announcing Jay-Z’s deal with Samsung.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.