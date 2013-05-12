Jay-Z Lookalike Spotted In Harlem Photo From 1939

‘Harlem loiterers’ by Sid Grossman

The New York Public Library has published an unretouched, un-Photoshopped photo from 1939 that features a guy who looks remarkably like Jay-Z.



The library said the image, “Harlem Loiterers” by street photographer Sid Grossman, “created quite a stir” since being posted on NYPL Schomburg centre for Research In Black Culture’s Facebook page the other day.

“I was immediately struck by the similarity to Jay-Z and actually laughed out loud,” Schomburg’s Curator of Digital Collections Sylviane A. Diouf, who found the photo, said. “I still hope somebody will tell us who that young man really was.”

Carter grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

According to a biography written by Jason Birchmeier, the moniker Jay-Z is an homage to his musical mentor, Jaz-O, as well as to the J/Z subway lines in Brooklyn.

Here’s Jay-Z aka Hova:

