Report: Jay Z Is Being Investigated By MLB's Player Association For Buying Robinson Cano A $US33,900 Watch

Major League Baseball is investigating a claim that newly converted sports agent Jay Z bought his client Robinson Cano a 18k gold watch reportedly

worth $US33,900.

According to ESPN, Cano received a limited-edition Shawn Carter Classic Fusion watch by Hublot for his 31st birthday on October 22nd.

Jay Z might have violated a MLBPA rule in the process. According to Section 5(B)(5)(a):

“No Player Agent or Applicant shall provide, cause to be provided or promise to provide, any money or any other thing of value to any player, or any person related to or associated with such player, the purpose of which is to induce or encourage such player to use or continue to use any person’s or firm’s services as a Player Agent, Representative, or Draft Advisor.”

While agencies are allowed to give signed clients gifts valued over $US500, the agent must first notify MLB in writing if a gift exceeds that amount.

Cano confirmed on his Instagram that Jay Z’s agency, Roc Nation Sports, gave him the watch.

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, Jay Z could be subject to unspecified discipline if he is found in violation.

Robinson Cano was Jay Z’s first client since creating his sports agency. Cano is currently seeking a 10-year, $US310 million contract from the Yankees.

