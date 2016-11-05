Jay Z repeatedly drops n-word, f-bomb during concert for Hillary Clinton

Jay Z was entirely uncensored Friday night at a concert for Hillary Clinton.

The rapper repeatedly used the n-word and dropped the f-bomb as he performed “F — WithMeYouKnowIGotIt” and his hit “Dirt off Your Shoulder” song at a Cleveland rally.

“You’re tuned into the motherf—– greatest,” a voice said as Jay Z appeared onstage.

“If you feelin’ like a pimp n—-, go and brush your shoulders off,” Jay Z rapped. “Ladies is pimps too, go and brush your shoulders off. N—– is crazy baby, don’t forget that boy told you. Get that dirt off your shoulders.”

Jay Z also performed the song “Jigga My N—-,” in which he boasted that he was “Jay-Z, motherf——-!”

(Caution: Video below contains foul language)

Vendredi 20:47 – Jay Z pic.twitter.com/mexUml2mvp

— Ivan Couronne (@ivancouronne) November 5, 2016

The rapper, whose lyrics are often laced with profanity, participated in the concert for Clinton as part of a get-out-the-vote effort. He was joined by Beyonce, Big Sean, and Chance the Rapper.

A representative for the Clinton campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

