Jay-Z Chokes Back Tears Talking About Blue Ivy In Samsung Commercial

something that we both created, you know?'” credit_info=”YouTube” alt=”jay-z samsung ad” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]Earlier this week, Beyoncé posted intimate family photos to her Tumblr — her 18-month-old daughter wearing a diamond-encrusted crown, and the pair relaxing in a jacuzzi — revealing why it’s good to be Blue Ivy.



Now, Jay-Z shows some love in Samsung commercials, talking about the joys and pressures of fatherhood.

He’s visibly emotional chatting about Blue Ivy and the “Magna Carta Holy Grail” album in a couchside conversation with producer Rick Rubin.

“[She’s] something that we both created, you know?” the rapper, worth an estimated $42 million, said. “We still marvel at her.”

He opens up about his daughter’s influence on the upcoming track, “Jay Z Blue.”

“It deals with [the fact that] my pop left when I was young. He didn’t teach me how to be a man nor how to raise a child or treat a woman,” Jay-Z said. “The two things I need, I don’t have … and I have a daughter. It’s [about] the paranoia of not being a great dad.”

Watch the commercial below.

Jay-Z gives another shout-out to his and B’s bouncing baby girl in a commercial discussing the track, “Heaven.”

Maybe Jay-Z will pass these clips along as a parenting guide to new dad and close friend, Kanye West.

Yeezus knows he will need the help.

