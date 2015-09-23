What it's like inside the £50 million yacht that Jay Z and Beyonce used for their holidays

Jay Z and Beyoncé recently took a holiday on the Galactica Star, an ultra-luxury yacht reportedly owned by Nigerian energy magnate Kola Aluko.

The yacht, which costs £50 million (€65 million, $US73 million), is 65 metres in length and can travel at 28 knots (32 mph) in favourable conditions. Due to clever hull technology, the boat is also very fuel efficient requiring up to 30% less power for the same speed over similarly sized boats.

The Galactica Star can sleep up to 12 guests with a full-beam master suite, an upper-deck VIP cabin, and four further double cabins. Beyond this, there is a “beach club” with a 10 square metre balcony, almost unlimited space to entertain guests, and a helipad.

Despite reports that the yacht costs $US900,000 a week (£580,000) to charter, it’s actually far more exclusive: in order to stay on the yacht, you also have to know the owner.

Here’s what it looks like.

Unveiled in 2014, the Galactica Star won a Neptune Trophy at an event described as 'the Oscars of the super-yacht industry.' Heesen Yachts The interior was made by Bannenberg and Rowell Design, one of the most prestigious names in yacht design. The inside is meant to reflect the sleek, metallic look of the hull. Heesen Yachts The Galactica Star sits at 213 feet (65 meters) in length and is 37 feet (11.3 meters) wide. Heesen Yachts The yacht is kitted out with everything you could need at sea, catering especially for warmer climates where the guests can relax in the sun. Heesen Yachts The Galactica Star has provision to land, and store, a helicopter, making getting to and from the shore an easy task. Heesen Yachts The Star can sleep 12 but can accommodate a lot more across the multiple levels with various seating areas. Guests can be looked after by trained staff, who also live on-board. Jeff Brown Despite weighing in at around 560 tons (with a 50% load), the Star can still travel at up to 28 knots (32mph) making it one of the fastest boats in its class. Jeff Brown The top deck includes a Jacuzzi, bar, large seating area and viewing platform as well as 'Galactica Star' embroidered towels. Heesen Yachts While the Star is big, it's also thoughtfully designed to look appealing with swooping curves engineered out of an all-aluminium body. Jeff Brown Beyond guests, the boat can house staff and has a dedicated kitchen used to prepare food for those on board. Jeff Brown The control room is state-of-the-art, featuring large touch-screen displays that can be used to drive the yacht for over 4,500 nautical miles on a single tank of fuel. Jeff Brown Beyond the 106 sq/m sundeck, complete with bar and Jacuzzi, the Star also has a 64 sq/m 'living deck' on the front (which doubles as a helipad) and a further 80 sq/m on the lower aft deck when the tenders are moved to the front garage. Jeff Brown At night, the ship becomes beautifully lit and is the perfect location for hosting parties. Jeff Brown The modern and forward-looking design includes a lot of glass helping keep the space airy and light. Jeff Brown At £50 million (€65 million, $73 million), the Galactica Star costs about the same as a really big mansion. Jeff Brown

