Jay Z Officially Drops The Hyphen In His Name

Kirsten Acuna

If you’re still writing “Jay-Z,” you’re doing it wrong.

The rapper has officially dropped the hyphen from his moniker.

Billboard editor Joe Levy first tweeted about the news which he received from Jay Z’s label.

Some pointed out to Levy this happened ages ago, just not officially. 

The rapper’s been using the hyphen on and off again for a while.

Here’s how Jay Z’s name appeared on his latest album Magna Carta Holy Grail:

magna carta holy grail

Others asked if next he’ll be making a change to all caps, since that’s the way it’s currently written on iTunes:

apple store jay z

