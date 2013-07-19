Jay Z Officially Drops The Hyphen In His Name

If you’re still writing “Jay-Z,” you’re doing it wrong.



The rapper has officially dropped the hyphen from his moniker.

Billboard editor Joe Levy first tweeted about the news which he received from Jay Z’s label.

Breaking: Jay Z has dropped the hyphen from his name, according to his label. I am not kidding. (Wish I was.) Copy editors: take note. — Joe Levy (@RealJoeLevy) July 18, 2013

Some pointed out to Levy this happened ages ago, just not officially.

The rapper’s been using the hyphen on and off again for a while.

Didn’t take, though. The hyphen is strong. RT “@wesleyverhoeve: This happened several years ago” — Joe Levy (@RealJoeLevy) July 18, 2013

Right. Seems change was made on WTT RT “@WEKetchum @3rika you know, I’d been wondering that. Seen it spelled differently since BP3 or WTT.” — Joe Levy (@RealJoeLevy) July 18, 2013

Here’s how Jay Z’s name appeared on his latest album Magna Carta Holy Grail:

Others asked if next he’ll be making a change to all caps, since that’s the way it’s currently written on iTunes:

