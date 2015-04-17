Jay Z has been calling his fans personally and thanking them for using his new music streaming service

Jay Z has been taking a unique approach to customer service for his music streaming service Tidal.

Tidal executive Vania Schlogel told Business Insider that Jay Z has been personally calling people who use the site.

Schlogel said that “he called some of his fans and one of them made the funniest comment. He said ‘This is the best customer service call I’ve ever received!'”

But it isn’t just Jay Z who has been calling Tidal subscribers. Jack White and several other high-profile musicians have also been calling their fans up to talk.

Musicians involved in Tidal are given their own accounts on the site which they can use to monitor who listens to their music, and to see statistics about how their albums are performing. Schlogel says that part of that system is the ability to see contact information of users so that musicians can get in touch with them directly.

Jay Z has been playing a big role in the development of Tidal, which he acquired for $US56 million in March. Parent company Aspiro operated two different streaming services: WiMP and Tidal, but they have been combined into a single product. Schlogel says that Jay Z is “very deeply involved, and the reason being is because this is a life project for him.” She went on to say that “he works every day” on the site.

