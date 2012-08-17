Jay-Z Will Make Millions Despite Owning Less Than One per cent Of The Brooklyn Nets

Photo: AP Images

The New York Times has a story out Thursday about the heavy influence Jay-Z has on the Brooklyn Nets despite only having an ownership stake that’s one-fifteenth of one per cent (~0.067%).But what stands out most from the piece is the nearly infinite ways in which Jay-Z is due to rake in some serious dough from his minuscule $1 million investment in the team.



Here are five that caught our eye:

The Net’s new arena, Barclays centre, will open with eight sold out Jay-Z concerts The arena’s most exclusive “Vault” suites, for which fans will have to shell out $550,000 a year to have access to, will offer patrons Armand de Brignac champagne. Jay-Z “promotes” and “holds a financial interest” in Armand de Brignac Jay-Z’s 40/40 sports bar/club will open a new location at the Barclays centre Rocawear, Jay-Z’s clothing line, will have a store at the arena The Nets employ an advertising agency, Translation, which is half-owned by Jay-Z

The piece is meant to show the kind of power Jay-Z’s been given just so he can make the team “cool” and “hip” to a younger generation of fans that will become part of a new fanbase.

Read the full NYT story and also find out what other kind of non-monetary powers Jay-Z’s been given by the Nets→

