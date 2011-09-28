Jay-Z Will Help Design The Brooklyn Nets New Jerseys

AP



Jay-Z is considered one of the hip-hop world’s best-dressed individuals.Now, he’s taking his fashion talents to the NBA.

The Rocawear clothing co-founder will work with the soon-to-be renamed Brooklyn Nets and Adidas to design uniforms for the team when it moves next season.

The minority owner, Adidas and Nets officials are busy designing the team’s future logo and colour scheme. The team’s current colours – red, silver, white and navy blue – will likely be changed, a source told the New York Post.

No matter the change, expect the Brooklyn name to be featured prominently.

“Brooklyn will be involved in whatever we do,” Fred Mangione, chief marketing officer for the Nets and Barclays centre, the team’s new Brooklyn arena, told the Post.

Jay-Z was on hand at the still-under-construction arena yesterday to officially announce the team’s renaming and his intentions to open up the Barclays centre with a series of concerts.

This won’t be the first time a hip-hop mogul tried his hand at designing an NBA jersey. Sean “P-Diddy” Combs created a uniform for the Dallas Mavericks.

