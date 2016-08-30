There may be a strategic reason behind Jay Z's noticeable absence at the VMAs

Jay Z was notably missing from MTV’s Video Music Awards Sunday evening as Beyoncé and his daughter Blue Ivy dominated the show, but it turns out he wasn’t missing because he was out of town.

Producer Swizz Beatz shared an image on Instagram after the VMAs showing off quite the celebrity hangout. Among the menagerie of stars is Beatz’s wife Alicia Keys, who attended the show makeup free, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Puff Daddy, Cassie, Beyoncé, and Jay Z himself!

Hov is sitting front and center.

Take a look:



So, if Jay Z was in New York, why didn’t he show up to the VMAs?

Perhaps with Beyoncé performing a handful of songs from her latest album “Lemonade” — which sparked rumours of a potential fallout between Bey and Jay — the couple thought it best if he sat this one out.

MTV would probably have had a field day cutting between Bey singing about “Becky with the good hair” to Jay Z for his reaction. During her 16-minute performance, the camera never left Beyoncé as she delivered perhaps the most flawless performance in VMAs history.

Leaving Jay Z home could have been a strategically smart move by Carter and Knowles.

