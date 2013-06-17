This Jay-Z Ad For His Samsung-Backed Album Has Been Seen 1 Million Times In 24 Hours

Jay-Z announced his new album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” in a 3-minute-long Samsung ad that aired during the NBA playoffs last night.



In less than a day, the video has accumulated more that 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Jay-Z teases bits of the album’s sound in the commercial, but he also gives Galaxy owners an exclusive opportunity. The first million users to download an app for the album June 24 will get the tracks for free on July 4, which is 3 days before the album actually drops.

Watch the ad below:

And here’s an ad teasing the album:

