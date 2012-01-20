Warren Buffett Partied With Jay-Z At The Opening Of His 40/40 Club Last Night

Photo: Getty

Rap superstar Jay-Z celebrated the re-opening of his 40/40 Club on West 25th Street with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, according to the New York Post.Jay-Z even adjusted Buffett’s tie at the event.



The “Oracle of Omaha” and Jay-Z have been business friends for quite some time.

They both appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine in 2010 for the magazine’s 400 richest list.

Jay-Z has even visited Buffett in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska where they ate at the billionaire investor’s favourite diner.

Last year, the power duo teamed up to launch a financial literacy program dubbed “The Secret Millionaire’s Club”, an animated online series that teaches kids good money habits.

Who knows what they’ll do next.

