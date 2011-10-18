The Good News Is That Warren Buffett Is Teaming Up With Jay-Z To Teach Kids How To Make Money

Photo: neomusicstore via flickr

Meanwhile…Rap superstar Jay-Z and “The Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett have teamed up to launch a financial literacy program for kids, according to The Money Coach.



The program dubbed “The Secret Millionaire’s Club” is an animated online series that teaches kids good financial habits.

This month the animated series will be available on television. The show will air on the children’s network The Hub on October 23.

Buffett has his own character in the series and an animated Jay-Z will make a special guest appearance on the program’s television debut.

The duo’s financial literacy program will also be introduced to classrooms and after-school programs nationwide.

They also plan to hold a nationwide business competition for kids between ages 7 and 16.

Here’s the first episode of the series.

