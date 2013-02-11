Jay-Z Joined Justin Timberlake On The Grammy Stage To Perform 'Suit & Tie'

Jay-Z surprised the crowd when he joined Justin Timberlake on stage at the Grammys to sing “Suit & Tie.”



Timberlake then went on to perform another song from his upcoming album “The 20/20 Experience,” “Pusher Lover Girl.”

And, no, your television wasn’t broken. “Suit & Tie” was shown in black and white on CBS.

Check out Timberlake and Jay-Z below:

