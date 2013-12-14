Jay Z And Blue Ivy Are The Stars Of Beyoncé's Personal New Music Videos

Beyoncé pretty much broke the Internet when she sneak-released a new album in the middle of the night with 14 new songs and 17 music videos.

Beyoncé co-directed four of the videos, a few of which feature her family — a departure from the usually fiercely private superstar.

Husband Jay Z raps on the track “Drunk In Love” and appears in the racy music video, mum Tina stars in “Grown Woman,” and daughter Blue Ivy is the subject of sweet song “Blue.”

Shot in Brazil, “Blue” was directed by Beyoncé, Ed Burke and Bill Kirstein and Blue can even be heard on the track.

“Blue (feat. Blue Ivy)”

While the full video has since been taken down, we were able to grab a few screenshots of the best mother/daughter moments:

Jay Z appears in Beyoncé’s super sexy “Drunk in Love” video directed by Hype Williams:

Check out the power couple doing their thing on the beach in the black and white video:

The video for “Grown Woman” directed by Jake Nava feature’s Beyoncé’s mum, Tina Knowles:

Check out a quick mashup of all 17 videos below:

