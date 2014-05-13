Jay Z And Beyonce Show Up To Nets Game As Family Drama Headlines Go Wild Online

Beyoncé and Jay Z gave a show of solidarity at the Brooklyn Nets playoff game against the Miami Heat Monday.

The Nets’ team social media tweeted out this image:

— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 13, 2014

It was their first appearance together since TMZ published a blockbuster video Monday morning showing Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, attacking Jay Z in an elevator at an afterparty for the Met Gala at Manhattan’s Standard Hotel May 5.

The hotel has since said it is investigating how surveillance footage from the elevator was leaked to the press. Beyoncé and Jay Z have not commented on the incident.

The superstar couple have been a fixture throughout the Nets’ playoff run at their seats next to the team’s bench. Jay Z formerly owned a stake in the Nets.

