Jay-Z & Beyoncé Lose Trademark Battle For The Name 'Blue Ivy'

Blue Ivy may be the youngest person ever to grace the Billboard music charts, but looks like the A-list baby will have to wait to start her own clothing line for fellow fashionable tots. After Blue Ivy’s birth in January, proud parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in late January to trademark their daughter’s name.

The plan hit a set back, however, when a Boston event planning company also called “Blue Ivy” sued for the right to keep its name, which it has been operating under since 2009. Veronica Alexandra, the 32-year-old owner of Blue Ivy, said she holds no ill will against he musically-inclined couple, telling The Boston Globe she “highly respects” them. “I can’t be frustrated with something I think is going to bring me to produce and define my brand even more, which is financially exciting in itself and intellectually exciting as well,” Alexandra told the paper. “It’s like they caused me to create more opportunity for myself.” Listen to Jay-Z talk fatherhood below:







