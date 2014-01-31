HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jay-Z And Beyoncé Reportedly Checked Out This $US25 Million East Hampton Mansion

The New York Post reports today that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are looking to buy a Hamptons home, and recently checked out a luxurious property in East Hampton.

The home, on Further Lane, is listed through the luxury real estate firm Corcoran Group. Though the price has not been disclosed, insiders told Page Six that the home owners are asking for “around $US25 million.”

The 6,500-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms and over two acres of property, complete with an apple orchard, stone pathways, heated pools, and a tennis court.

There’s also plenty of indoor space with dark wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous furniture which would be included in the sale.

Last year, Jay and Bey spent a reported $US400,000 to spend one month in Joe Farrell’s Sandcastle home in Bridgehampton, with a bowling alley, movie theatre, and spa. Looks like this year they could be ready to buy their own Hamptons hideaway.

Whether or not they buy the home, it’s worth a peek inside.

Welcome to 466 Further Lane in East Hampton, the home Jay and Bey were reportedly looking to buy.

Though they'd have a few neighbours, the property is surrounded by trees and looks private. It sits on 2.11 acres.

The home has 6,500 square feet and a few fireplaces.

Beamed ceilings and dark plank floors offset the chic, yet comfortable interiors.

There are plenty of sitting rooms in the home, perfect for entertaining guests.

There's even a small movie theatre with a gigantic flat screen TV and plush seating.

The eat-in kitchen has a central island and all the latest appliances.

The impressive dining room looks out into the backyard, and can easily sit 12 guests.

There are four bedrooms throughout the home.

Each one has its own bathroom close by for a total of 5.5 bathrooms in the mansion.

Here's the sprawling master bedroom, with lounge chairs and a vaulted ceiling.

It has a separate walk-in closet and master bath attached.

Apart from the main home, there is an attached 3-car garage, gym, and pool house.

This is the gym, with plenty of space for exercise equipment.

There are lots of entertaining spots outdoors. The home has outdoor pergolas, fireplaces, and covered porches.

The swimming pool is heated and shaded by trees.

There's also a hot tub close by.

Here's another one of the gorgeous outdoor entertaining areas, complete with a fireplace.

They can also pick apples in their very own apple orchard.

One last look at the musical couple's potential summer getaway.

