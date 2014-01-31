HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jay-Z And Beyoncé Reportedly Checked Out This $US25 Million East Hampton Mansion

The New York Post reports today that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are looking to buy a Hamptons home, and recently checked out a luxurious property in East Hampton.

The home, on Further Lane, is listed through the luxury real estate firm Corcoran Group. Though the price has not been disclosed, insiders told Page Six that the home owners are asking for “around $US25 million.”

The 6,500-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms and over two acres of property, complete with an apple orchard, stone pathways, heated pools, and a tennis court.

There’s also plenty of indoor space with dark wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous furniture which would be included in the sale.

Last year, Jay and Bey spent a reported $US400,000 to spend one month in Joe Farrell’s Sandcastle home in Bridgehampton, with a bowling alley, movie theatre, and spa. Looks like this year they could be ready to buy their own Hamptons hideaway.

Whether or not they buy the home, it’s worth a peek inside.

