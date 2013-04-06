Jay-Z And Beyoncé Celebrate Their Anniversary In Cuba — Here's Today's Buzz

- Beyoncé and Jay-Z rang in their five-year anniversary with a trip to Havana, Cuba. Check out photos of the couple’s vacation here >
- Roger Ebert’s wife says he smiled right before he died. “We were getting ready to go home today for hospice care, when he looked at us, smiled, and passed away,” said Roger’s wife of 20 years, Chaz. “No struggle, no pain, just a quiet, dignified transition.”
- Rihanna is the latest celeb to get swatted after a call came in to 911 claiming two armed men were inside her home and someone was shot. The incident comes just a day after Diddy was swatted in the nearby San Fernando Valley.
- For just $35K, you can watch “Jurassic Park” at home this weekend.
- Richie Sambora is leaving the Bon Jovi tour for “personal reasons.” A source told TMZ that the key problem is financial. “It’s a classic Jagger/Richards blowup,” a source told the website, hinting that the 53-year-old guitarist is squabbling with frontman Jon Bon Jovi over money.
- “Twilight” actor Kellan Lutz has signed on to play the title role in “Hercules 3D.”
- Married actors Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are set to star together in the Broadway play “Betrayal” – about an extramarital affair.
- Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie are enjoying a beach vacation in St.Barts.
- Violet Affleck may just be the cutest celebrity offspring.
