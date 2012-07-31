Jay-Z & Beyoncé Are Spending $400K To Rent A Hamptons House For A Month—Here's Today's Buzz

- The home includes a “children’s performing area” for baby Ivy.Jay-Z and Beyoncé are reportedly putting down a cool $400,000 to rent a 31,000-square-foot house known as “The Sandcastle” in Bridgehampton for the month of August. The 11-acre property, which is currently on sale for $43.5 million, includes a bowling alley, virtual golf, skateboard half-pipe, a rock-climbing wall, recording studio, 60-foot heated pool with an underwater stereo system, tennis court, a spa facility with gym and basketball court—plus an eight-car garage and a children’s performing area, naturally.
- “How I Met Your Mother” is releasing a soundtrack of original songs that will be available on iTunes September 24, in tandem with the season-eight premiere. “We compiled everything,” co-creator Craig Thomas says. “It’s 20 tracks, 40 minutes of music.”
- To capitalise on millions of Muslims staying home for Ramadan this month, Sony TV is launching five new shows—including Arabic versions of American favourites “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
- Octomom has set up a website called GoFundMe.com, begging her fans (?) for $150,000 to put a down payment on a new home after her La Habra house was foreclosed on last month.
- Lindsay Lohan’s 18-year-old sister Ali is jetting off to South Korea for the month where she will live with a group of three to four other Americans in a “model house” as they all try to book gigs in the Asian market.
- With 28.7 million viewers, NBC draws the biggest-ever audience for the first night of any summer Olympic Games.
- “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Adrienne Maloof and Dr.Paul Nassif are set to file for legal separation early this week. Cue the next season drama.
- Jada Pinkett Smith is giving her best “Bond Girl” in this bikini beach photo she tweeted over the weekend with the caption, “To my 40 and over crew! Don’t believe the hype…we DO get better with age!”
