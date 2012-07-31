Tour The Wild Hamptons Mansion That Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are Supposedly Renting For $400,000 A Month

The infamous Bridgehampton “Sandcastle” has new renters — Jay-Z and Beyoncé, according to the New York Post..The couple is reportedly renting the 31,000-square-foot mansion in August for $400,000. That price is a steal, considering that when owner Joe Farrell put the property up for rent this past December, he wanted $500,000 for a two-week stay.

For the past two summers, millionaire Cheryl Mercuris has also spent over a million dollars renting the Sandcastle, supposedly in pursuit of a rich banker husband.

Sure, it’s a steep price tag, but who can blame them? The Sandcastle has some great amenities, like a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym and spa, and so much more.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are renting this 11.5-acre property.

It has about 31,000 square feet of living space.

The formal living room — complete with an intricate ceiling design and fluffy pillows.

There's even an area where Beyoncé and Jay-Z can chat by the fire.

Here's a view of the kitchen.

The dining room.

And the office.

A family room area.

The really cool bowling alley.

Not one, but five TVs — obviously a selling point during the Olympics.

One of the 12 bedrooms.

The master bathroom, where you can take a bath with a view.

Another one of the bedrooms.

A room of bunk beds. If the couple decides to live here longer, Ivy Blue could host sleepover parties here.

This closet is bigger than many people's bedrooms.

The movie theatre.

The gym and basketball court.

The view from the master suite. The pool house is the building on the right.

Inside the pool house.

The 60-foot by 20-foot heated gunite pool with an underwater speaker system.

The sprawling backyard.

There's even a sunken tennis court.

Maybe Beyoncé and Jay-Z will move here next.

