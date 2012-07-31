Tour The Wild Hamptons Mansion That Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are Supposedly Renting For $400,000 A Month

Photo: Featureflash/Shutterstock.com

The infamous Bridgehampton “Sandcastle” has new renters — Jay-Z and Beyoncé, according to the New York Post..The couple is reportedly renting the 31,000-square-foot mansion in August for $400,000. That price is a steal, considering that when owner Joe Farrell put the property up for rent this past December, he wanted $500,000 for a two-week stay.



For the past two summers, millionaire Cheryl Mercuris has also spent over a million dollars renting the Sandcastle, supposedly in pursuit of a rich banker husband.

Sure, it’s a steep price tag, but who can blame them? The Sandcastle has some great amenities, like a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym and spa, and so much more.

