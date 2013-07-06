Someone Made A Fake Jay-Z Samsung App That Showed Anti-Obama Messages On July 4

Jay-Z just released his newest album — Magna Carta Holy Grail — for free via an official app only for some owners of Samsung’s Galaxy range of phones.



The app’s popularity, along with its exclusivity status, has quickly spawned unofficial cloned versions of the app.

And while the apps were initially believed to just be shameless copies — BBC News has discovered that the cloned apps contain anti-government images that went live on July 4th.

Instead of Jay-Z’s album art, app users were met with pictures of Obama wearing headphones, his portrait below the slogan, “Yes we scan.”

The pictures are believed to be a hacktivist protest against the recently revealed NSA intelligence program, PRISM. Code within the app’s infrastructure allowed a timer to release the images only once it was July 4th.

Samsung users who downloaded the official app through the Google Play store do not have to worry about their app being affected. This “hacked” app was only available if you downloaded it to your phone from a separate website. It’s always best to only download Android apps from trusted sources like the Google Play store or Amazon Appstore.

