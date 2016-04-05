Villanova head coach had an amazingly composed reaction to his team's wild game-winning shot

Villanova won the 2016 NCAA Championship over North Carolina with an incredible game-winning three-pointer.

While the team obviously went wild after the shot, Villanova head coach Jay Wright was cool, calm, and collected.

Here’s Wright on the sideline as the shot went up and in:



Another angle:



Wright’s reaction might not be the most fun celebration you’ll see, but he did go over and shake UNC coach Roy Williams’ hand, so it’s not as if he reacted poorly, either.

Surely, Wright will take time to celebrate a little more exuberantly at some point.

