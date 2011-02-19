Wall Street Man: I Put Some BS About Yoga On My Resume And I Got A Job In Private Equity

It’s official: the business world is on a health kick.



The new three-martini-lunch? It’s the power-breakfast.

And now bonding with your own boss now has a healthy twist too.

According to the New York Post, more corporate youngsters are using yoga to climb the corporate ladder.

According to the NYP,

Corporate consultant Amy Hedin has noticed that more of her clients are using yoga to boost their careers, partly because they’ve realised that connecting over cocktails and beer can do more harm than good.

And there’s a Wall Streeter that can testify to this. His name is Jay Solomon.

Soloman, who’s in private equity, decided to include that he was an advanced yoga-doer on his resume when he was trying to find a job. Apparently it always got a positive response.

From the NYP,

“I put advanced yoga practitioner . . . just some bulls – – t at the bottom of the resume. All these guys were like, ‘Oh, I do yoga, come here, let me show you my yoga mat in the office,'” he said. “I think it automatically marks you as slightly alternative, creative and modern…”

Now he practices yoga with his boss on the Upper East side each week.

We’re not sure if yoga could ever replace the sport of choice for financial high-fliers: a game of golf.

Especially because the beauty of golf is that it’s a talking sport; there’s plenty of time en route to the next hole, or the next green — in fact, any time other than when you’re actually taking a swing — for business chat.

But yoga is less time consuming and a lot more convenient.

However, it’s also introspective and often quiet (apart from the instructor and lots of loud breathing). In fact, if you began voicing your opinions on shorting Apple mid-class, you’d be silenced, if not removed.

But apparently for some it’s a great way to earn brownie points. Here’s one example of a convert:

“I have one client in particular who said he would go to this one private golf club three times a week with his work peers, get really hammered, have four or five martinis. Now he’s going home or going to work out.”

“An executive might use golf as an icebreaker with a potential or existing client… but yoga makes more sense for an executive seeking to take a pre-existing relationship to the next level,” explains [consultant] Hedin.

Of course not all Wall Street chieftans will have converted to yoga yet. If you’re trying to get a job with Dan Loeb for example, definitely put “avid surfer” on your CV. Steve Cohen? Yep, he’s a golf man (although he won’t say no to a tennis star). But yogis, you might have some luck with Ray Dalio…

