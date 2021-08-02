Longtime soap opera star Jay Pickett died suddenly while filming a movie in Idaho

Jay Pickett. Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Soap opera star Jay Pickett, of “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died aged 60.

He died while waiting to film a scene in a movie, the movie’s director said.

“Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive,” the director said.

Jay Pickett, the star of soap operas including “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” died while on the set of a movie. He was 60.

Pickett’s death happened suddenly as he was preparing to shoot a scene for “Treasure Valley,” Travis Mills, the movie’s director, said on the movie’s Facebook page.

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack,” Mills wrote.

“Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”

Pickett’s agent confirmed the death to Variety.

Jim Heffel, another actor in “Treasure Valley,” wrote on Facebook that Pickett died while sitting on a horse waiting to film a scene.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens,” Heffel wrote.

“Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.”

Pickett was born in Spokane, Washington, and grew up in Caldwell, Idaho. After receiving his MFA in acting from UCLA, he quickly entered the business and grabbed roles in top shows of the 1980s like “China Beach,” “Perry Mason,” and “Matlock.”

He’s best known for his roles as Detective David Harper on “General Hospital” and as Frank Scanlon on its spinoff, “Port Charles.” He also appeared as Dr. Chip Lakin in “Days of our Lives.”

Pickett was survived by his wife Elena Bates and three children.